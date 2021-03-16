Who wouldn’t like a hiking or jogging buddy…..

Pirate (TCAS, 167386) is a black and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 2 years old. He weighs about 38.0 lbs. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted upon adoption.

Pirate is a fun loving, silly boy who just wants to be licking you face licking or playing with his toy. He also loves to play fetch and will happily drop the ball at your feet or gently let you take it from him.

He is very polite about his food, and curious when meeting other friendly dogs his size.

He likes being brushed and loves going for walks and exploring. An all-around good dog, this boy would make a good hiking or jogging companion, since he appears to be in great health and loves meeting new people.

Email us or make an appointment today to meet this cutie.

To schedule an appointment to meet her, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

