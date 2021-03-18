Maryland’s public libraries have a strong commitment to creating opportunities for community members to come together and develop cross-cultural understanding about topics that impact daily life.

The Maryland Libraries Together series returns on April 1 with two major statewide virtual events that explore the COVID-19 vaccine and Latin identity. Maryland Libraries Together is a collaboration to engage communities in enriching educational experiences that advance an understanding of the issues of our time. These events are hosted by individual public library systems and made available to all Marylanders through the Maryland Libraries Together series.

COVID-19 and Vaccine Information Session (April 1 at 5-6:30 pm ET)

The Enoch Pratt Free Library has coordinated a timely discussion of the COVID-19 vaccine with clinicians, researchers, vaccine recipients, and other health professionals discuss vaccine access, vaccine hesitancy, recent pandemics, and virus variants. The program features:

? Dr. Sherita Hill Golden, the Hugh P. McCormick Family Professor of Endocrinology and Metabolism and Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer for Johns Hopkins Medicine

? Dr. Tracey Murray, Dean of the College of Health Professions at Coppin State University

? Dr. Kim Sydnor, Dean of the School of Community Health and Policy at Morgan State University and serves as Associate Professor for the Department of Behavioral Health Sciences

? Dr. Kawsar Rasmy Talaat, Assistant Professor in the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. She holds a joint appointment in medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Her areas of clinical expertise include vaccine clinical trials and vaccine safety.

? Dr. Jonathan Mark Zenilman, professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He is known internationally for his work in infectious disease epidemiology.

This event is free and open to the public via Zoom and Facebook. See more details on the Calvert Library calendar at calvertlibrary.info or Enoch Pratt Free Library website.

Viva Latino: Own Voices Writers in Conversation (April 1 at 7-8:30 pm ET)

Leading and award-winning contemporary Latin American writers gather to discuss their perspectives on the importance of own voices narratives in providing representation for readers.

This program offers Latino/a/x and non-Latin Marylanders with an opportunity to learn about the diversity of the Latin American community, as represented in literature and poetry. The panel is presented by the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS), Frederick County Public Libraries (FCPL), and Charles County Public Library (CCPL).

This program is supported in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, through the Library Services and Technology Act, administered by the Maryland State Library.



Featured panelists are:

? Julia Alvarez, National Medal of Arts Winner (“Afterlife,” 2020)

? Angie Cruz, Inaugural Good Morning America Book Club Author (“Dominicana,” 2018)

? Reyna Grande, American Book Award Winner (“A Dream Called Home,” 2019)

? Juan Felipe Herrera, U.S. Poet Laureate (2015-2017) (“Jabberwalking,” 2018)

? Lupita Aquino, Moderator, @Lupita.Reads Bookstagram

Registration is required for this event, which will be broadcast on the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System’s YouTube and Facebook. Visit MDLibraries0401.eventbrite.com for more information. The event will be presented in English. ASL interpretation and captions will be provided. Viewers can obtain copies of the panelists’ books through Loyalty Bookstores or Curious Iguana. Free and open to the public.

