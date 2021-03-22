Prince Frederick, MD – Calvert Hospice has enrolled in Quality Connections, a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO). Quality Connections is a new program designed to enhance the knowledge base, skills, and competency of hospice and palliative care providers through new tools and opportunities for engagement and interaction with other providers.

Calvert Hospice is dedicated to providing high-quality, person-centered care to the community. By participating in Quality Connections, Calvert Hospice will enhance its quality improvement program and be up to date on the newest and best practices in serious illness and end-of-life care. This will help us provide the best care possible for patients and families. Sarah Simmons, RN, MSN, CHPN, Director of Quality and Compliance shares: “Calvert Hospice has long been committed to providing the highest quality care to our patients and their families. We believe that participating in the Quality Connections program will help us to stay on the cutting edge of hospice quality and to continue to provide top-notch care to our community.”

Quality Connections is structured around four fundamental pillars which are represented by four rings: education, application, measurement, and innovation. Activities such as quarterly data reporting and benchmarking, educational courses, case studies, and engagement on emerging issues such as diversity, access, and inclusion are all integrated into the program.



“NHPCO is committed to helping our members provide the best care possible to patients and their loved ones and Quality Connections was created to make the ongoing journey of excellence possible,” said NHPCO President and CEO Edo Banach. “Excellent care requires discipline, dedication, collaboration, and hard work and a program that is willing to engage at this level reflects on the values of an organization and its commitment to the community.”

Please call (410) 535-0892 to learn more.

