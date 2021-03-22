LEONARDTOWN, MD – Parents and community members are invited to participate in a FREE Conscious Discipline virtual workshop being offered by Conscious Discipline Master Instructor Amy Speidel, on Monday, March 22, 2021, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Amy Speidel makes an online return to the SMCPS community to provide more tools and resources necessary to see conflict as an opportunity to teach our children coping skills. Conscious Discipline is a proven comprehensive approach that is backed by science and research. This session focuses on the shift from conflict to cooperation and connection based on individual parent questions.

A pre-recorded Conscious Discipline webinar session with Amy Speidel is also available for parents to view. The webinar session may be accessed and revisited unlimited times through November 2021.

Registration is required. Please contact Lynn Trehern at pltrehern@smcps.org to register.

Like this: Like Loading...