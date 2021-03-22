Leonardtown, MD- On Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 4:38 p.m., the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 20190 Tower Hill Road for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 30’x40′ detached garage fully involved. Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department also responded. Twenty-five firefighters fought the blaze and gained control in thirty minutes. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate the cause of the blaze.

According to the preliminary report, the fire was discovered by a neighbor and appears to have started in the interior of the garage. The estimated loss is $50,000 to the structure and $200,000 in lost contents.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835

