LEONARDTOWN, MD –Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Clement’s Island Museum will host all three St. Mary’s County wineries as well as local crafters and artisans for the first Annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival.

Visitors are invited to a full day of fun on the waterfront lawn of the museum. Guests can enjoy food and sweets from Chief’s, free tastings of locally grown and produced wine from Port of Leonardtown Winery, Generations Vineyard and Xella Winery & Vineyard, browsing crafted items, art, family and kids activities and more on the scenic shores of the Potomac River.

Learn the story of the first landing and the beginnings of Maryland in the museum or take a water taxi boat ride over to the St. Clement’s Island State Park and explore the site where the original “First Landing” took place in 1634.

The idea to hold this fun event came out of the museums’ collaboration with the St. Mary’s County wineries and Visit St. Mary’s MD tourism for Maryland Wine Month in March, where special events and other promotions had been planned to promote the First Landing Wine Trail. “We felt that since we already had this great partnership in the works, why not take it a step further to promote the wineries, museums and local artists in a larger community event,” said Karen Stone, Manager for the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “Hosting the First Landing Wine Trail wineries, as well as St. Mary’s County artisans, at the location of the original “First Landing” in 1634, just made sense.”

Event admission is free for all guests. There will be various costs for food, museum admission, water taxi rides or any vendor or wine purchases. A raffle will also be held for a chance to win local artist Angie Wathen’s original artwork, “Southern Maryland Supper.” Tickets are available starting March 13, 2021, at the Pop Up Art Show Reception until the end of the event April 10, when the winner will be drawn.

St. Clement’s Island Museum is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point, MD 20626. Call 301-769-2222 or visit www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum for more information about this event.

Like this: Like Loading...