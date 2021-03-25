ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team battled the Stevenson University Mustangs for the second match in a back-to-back series. The Seahawks recorded three goals in the second half to make them victorious over the Mustangs.

St. Mary’s College – 3, Stevenson – 0

How it Happened

The Seahawks started the match strong, playing with tenacity on the offensive end. In the first 20 minutes, three Seahawks fired off shots. Hannah Spinks , Haley Bullis , and Ashley Yurich tallied two shots apiece in the first half. Megan Tazza and Mary Quinn contributed one each to the Seahawks’ total reaching eight shots.

The Mustangs hit an offensive stride late in the half, getting off one shot which was saved by Gabby Manning. Keegan Caffery, the goalkeeper for Stevenson, secured five saves against St. Mary's College.

With the score tied at 0-0, St. Mary's College started the second half with strong. Spinks and Mackenzie Ellis fired three shots off total before earning a corner kick in the Mustangs' defensive end. In the 71st minute, Bullis fired off a shot off of Ellis's pass which found its way in the back of the net getting St. Mary's College on the board.

Minutes after in the 80th-minute, first-year forward Lily Mellendick scored her first goal of her college career. Just 25 seconds later, Bullis recorded her second goal of the evening off of a corner kick, bringing the score to 3-0. The Seahawks played a great defensive game only allowing the Mustangs two shots in the second half.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s College showed a very well-rounded offensive unit with seven different shooters this evening. Bullis led the team in points with two goals and five shots.

Spinks was second for shots with four total. Ellis led in assists with one. Kiera McGee led the Mustangs in shots with two total.

Up Next for the Seahawks

March 26 at Salisbury University | 4:00 PM | Sea Gull Soccer Complex

