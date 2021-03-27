Prince Frederick, MD- A Lusby man’s pit stop on the way to a part-time gig made him $100,000 richer, courtesy of the Maryland Lottery.

During a short delay in his commute, the 45-year-old stopped at a Calvert County convenience store to purchase a $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off. The winner, calling himself “Lucky in Lusby,” told Lottery officials that he was commuting from his historic restoration job to another part-time job. He found his fortune when he stopped at Wawa #591 in Prince Frederick.

“I had scanned the ticket in the store, so I knew I had won, but I figured it was something small. When I got to my vehicle, I scratched to reveal the prizes and that’s when I began to see all those skinny zeroes,” said the winner.

Since no one was around to share in the excitement of winning $100,000, he quickly called his wife to share the news. “Lucky in Lusby” said he plans to use the $100,000 prize to move his family from an apartment to a house.

His $30 ticket to home ownership came from Wawa #591 located at 305 Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick. For selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off, the store earned a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery.

The popular $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off began selling at Lottery retailers in September and features prizes from $30 to $100,000. With this win, the game now has 41 $100,000 top prizes remaining.

