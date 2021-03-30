Daisy Ridley is open to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The 28-year-old actress has been rumored to play the titular character in an upcoming ‘Spider-Woman’ movie and although she denied suggestions that she is the “frontrunner” to portray Jessica Drew, she revealed that she would be happy to star in a superhero flick.

Speaking to ComicBookMovie.com, she said: “Well, it’s funny because someone asked me off the cuff about the Spider-Woman rumors recently, and I went, ‘Oh, that sounds great.’ Apparently, I’ve now declared myself a frontrunner to be Spider-Woman which isn’t true!” …

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...