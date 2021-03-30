Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) is conducting the latest event in its GoVAX virtual town hall series to encourage all Marylanders to protect themselves, their families and communities by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 when they become eligible. Produced in partnership with Radio One, the town hall will offer interactive, live opportunities for Marylanders to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines and Maryland’s vaccination plan.

“Engaging in dialogue about the vaccines and getting vaccinated is critical,” said MDH Acting Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “This format enables us to connect with Marylanders directly, to encourage them to learn more and to take the next step to get vaccinated.”

The town halls support GoVAX, the state’s public outreach and equity campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccine confidence. All town halls in the series feature GoVAX Ambassadors and provide a mix of medical professionals, subject matter experts and community advocates on each panel to address a broad spectrum of questions. The town halls are open for all Marylanders to participate in real time and last 45 minutes to an hour.

Details for tonight’s Radio One Baltimore town hall follow:

Tues., March 30 at 6:30 p.m.: Radio One Town Hall

Host: DJ Persia

Panelists:

Dr. Jayne Morgan, MD, Clinical Director of the Covid Task Force at the Piedmont Healthcare Corporation in Atlanta, GA

Dr. Freeman Hrabowski, PhD, President, University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Dr. Jinlene Chan, MD, Acting Deputy Secretary of Public Health and Chief Medical Officer, Maryland Department of Health

Event access: MDH and Radio One Town Hall

The town hall will include American Sign Language interpreters. Closed captions for Facebook Live may be enabled under Facebook settings; under accessibility, turn on captions.

To date, Maryland has administered more than 2.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, contributing to more than 938,000 Marylanders being fully vaccinated statewide.

For the most recent Maryland COVID-19 vaccine data, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.

