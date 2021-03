Wednesday– Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 70. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night– Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 41. South wind 8 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Like this: Like Loading...