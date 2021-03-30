Great Mills, MD- On Monday, March 29, 2021, at 10:30 a.m; the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department(BDVFD), was alerted to a structure fire on 20000 Block of Flat Iron Road. Several other companies were called in to assist or fill-in at the stations.

Upon arrival, BDVFD discovered a 2-story farm home fully engulfed. Twenty-five firefighters battled the blaze for roughly thirty(30)minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called out to investigate. The fire was discovered by a passer-by, and is a complete loss($5000).

The fire remains under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6832.

