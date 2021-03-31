A FAST PLAY Home Run Riches player won the first progressive jackpot of the game Friday night, rounding the bases for a $64,708 prize. Meanwhile, another player is $50,000 richer after the Bonus Match 5 drawing that same evening!

The March 26 winners found Lottery luck at two different retailers. Selling the progressive jackpot-winning Home Run Riches ticket was St. Mary’s Gas Station in Clements, while White Oak Convenience Store in Silver Spring sold the top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 ticket.

The Home Run Riches ticket went on sale on March 8 and has a progressive jackpot that starts at $40,000. The progressive jackpot increases with each ticket sold until a player buy a jackpot-winning ticket. This exciting game can make players home-run rich, too, through its familiar Contestant of the Game second-chance promotion. Players have another 19 progressive jackpots to chase in this FAST PLAY game.

The lucky Bonus Match 5 player won the 14th top of 2021 in the nightly game. The winning numbers in the March 26 drawing were 30, 33, 34, 36 and 38; the Bonus Ball was 7.

Lottery officials encourage the two big winners to sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. Winners typically get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. However, the Lottery has temporarily extended claiming deadlines due to Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency.

The big winners can claim their prizes by mail, in person by appointment or by dropping off the claim form and winning ticket at Maryland Lottery headquarters, 1800 Washington Blvd., Baltimore. Winners of smaller prizes can claim them by mail, at Lottery retailers, at casinos or by appointment at Lottery headquarters. Get details on how to claim by mail here , how to schedule an appointment here , via the dropbox here (see last paragraph) and at Lottery retailers and casinos here.

Both Lottery retailers can celebrate, too, because they earn bonuses for their lucky sales. St. Mary’s Gas Station located at 23950 Colton Point Road in Clements earns a $647 bonus for selling a jackpot-winning FAST PLAY ticket – equal to 1% of the jackpot prize. White Oak Convenience Store located at 11407 Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring earns a $500 bonus for selling a top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 ticket.

