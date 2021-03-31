North End Gallery, located on Fenwick Street in Leonardtown, is a co-op Gallery that has been in existence for over 35 years. Featuring 31 member artists who are rich in experience and knowledge gained from a commitment to their artistry.

Leonardtown is proud to announce that it is partnering with North End Gallery to offer a series of informative and dynamic art classes for the Leonardtown Learn & Share online platform. The North End Gallery Learn & Share Series, funded in part by the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, will offer FREE art classes taught by gallery members. Example classes include oil painting, watercolor, pastels, pottery, mosaics and more.

The series premieres on Monday, April 5, 2021, with a Still Life Oil Painting Class taught by Gallery Member, Polly Lange. Polly has been a member of North End Gallery since 2014 and offers over 15 years of experience. Polly currently paints with oils, although she has experience in pen-and-ink, watercolor, pastel, and collage media. Her focus is on still life and landscape art.

In her Oil Painting classes for the North End Gallery Learn & Share Series, Polly plans to provide the basics of painting with oils while performing a complete demonstration, from start to finish. “The creative process of painting provides a wonderful dimension to my life and I recommend it to anyone!”, says Polly.

The North End Gallery Learn & Share Classes premiere on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 11 AM. Tune in at www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com/NorthEndGallery or at the Town of Leonardtown Facebook Page.

For more information and scheduling for the North End Gallery Learn & Share Series, visit www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com or contact brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov .

For more information on the Gallery and the member artists, visit www.NorthEndGallery.com or contact bpoulin20764@gmail.com .

