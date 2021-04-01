Mechanicsville, (Charles Co.) MD- At 12:51 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 10000 block of Brookline Road for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival with thirty(30) firefighters, they discovered a 60’x30′ detached garage in flames. The crews battled the blaze for approximately 40 minutes before gaining control.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate and released a preliminary report. The fire is believed to have started in the interior of the garage, but a point of origin or cause has not been determined. The estimated loss is $5000.00 to the structure.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

