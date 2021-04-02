WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A motorist rammed a vehicle into two U.S. Capitol Police officers on Friday, injuring them in an apparent attack and forcing the Capitol and congressional office buildings onto high alert, Capitol Police said.

Capitol police said they responded to reports that someone rammed a vehicle into two officers and a suspect was in custody. “Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital,” their statement said.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings were locked down, with a heavy police presence, on Friday because of a security threat, a Reuters eyewitness said.

The U.S. Capitol police were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

