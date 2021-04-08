The Commissioners of Leonardtown and the Leonardtown Business Association (LBA) invite you to join them in celebrating the 21st Annual Leonardtown Earth Day Virtual Celebration on Sunday, April 18, 2021. While it’s not possible to gather together in the Leonardtown Square this year, the Town of Leonardtown and the LBA are happy to be able to bring you the wonderful programming you’ve come to love like the popular Reptile World Show with Michael Schwedick (don’t miss the tribute to Mr. Michael at the end of the show in commemoration of 50 years of Reptile World), Clearwater Nature Center’s Birds of Prey Exhibit, the Waterman Tour with Captain Phil of Fish the Bay Charters and much more in the comfort of your own home.

The event kicks off at 4:30 PM with the airing of the Opening Ceremony that was held at various locations around Leonardtown, Maryland. The ceremony, hosted by Leonardtown Mayor, Dan Burris, kicks off the event that features local artists, organizations and businesses leading a day of informative, educational and inspirational classes and demonstrations, and exciting entertainment throughout the day’s programming (all pre-recorded).

Tune into www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com or the Town of Leonardtown Facebook page starting at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 18th. Please mark your calendars and invite your friends and family to join us for a one-of-a-kind celebration.

The 21st Annual Earth Day Virtual Celebration is produced by the Commissioners of Leonardtown and Winson Media and funded in part by the St. Mary’s County Arts Council.

