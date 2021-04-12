Scotland, MD- On Friday, April 9, 2021, the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to Cornfield Harbor Dr. & Potomac River Dr., Scotland, MD for a reported vehicle fire.

Upon arrival they discovered a 1997 Chevrolet Trailblazer completely engulfed. Five firefighters took 20 minutes to contain the blaze. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

According to the preliminary report, an occupant of the vehicle discovered the fire, but the cause an origin are still undetermined.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6832.

