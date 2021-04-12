ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced actions on legislation passed by the General Assembly during the 2021 legislative session.

Vetoes

Senate Bill 71 – Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021 – Body-Worn Cameras-Employee Programs, and Use of Force

Senate Bill 178 – Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021 – Search Warrants and Inspection of Records Relating to Police Misconduct

House Bill 670 – Police Reform and Accountability Act of 2021

Read the veto message:

“These bills would undermine the goal that I believe we share of building transparent, accountable, and effective law enforcement institutions and instead further erode police morale, community relationships, and public confidence. They will result in great damage to police recruitment and retention, posing significant risks to public safety throughout our state. Under these circumstances, I have no choice but to uphold my primary responsibility to keep Marylanders safe—especially those that live in vulnerable communities most impacted by violent crime—and veto these bills.”

Legislation to Take Effect Without Signature

Senate Bill 600 – Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021 – Surplus Military Equipment and Investigation of Deaths Caused by Police Officers

Senate Bill 786 – Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021 – Baltimore City – Control of the Police Department of Baltimore City

Read the governor’s letter:

“As expected, the hard work done over the past year by the House Workgroup to Address Police Reform and Accountability and the Judicial Proceedings Committee yielded several pieces of positive legislation. The two bills mentioned above are meaningful steps forward and offer promise for much needed change. I would like to acknowledge the work of the General Assembly, law enforcement, state’s attorneys, and advocates with the goal of promoting conscientious and impactful improvements in police reform and accountability.”

The Maryland House of Delegates has overridden the veto of House Bill 670 – Police Reform and Accountability Act of 2021. We will have more coverage on this major bill later this week.

“As we stated before Session began, restoring trust in policing is one of the top priorities this session. Tomorrow, the Senate will take the necessary action to ensure that we can have safer communities and fairer policing throughout our state. Once enacted, we look forward to working with all stakeholders and partners in government to ensure these laws build a stronger and safer Maryland,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson.

