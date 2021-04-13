The College of Southern Maryland men’s soccer team got their 2021 season off on the right foot on April 3, beating the Potomac State College of WVU Catamounts 3-1.

The Hawks maintained possession of the ball most of the game, something interim head coach Gary Knight said was going to be crucial for the Hawks finding success this season.

In the first half, CSM registered five shots and five corner kicks while not allowing a single shot from Potomac State.

The Hawks finally cashed in with their first goal of the season in the 61st minute when sophomore Justin Miller sent a free-kick from just outside the penalty area straight into the back of the net.

The Catamounts responded nine minutes later to tie the score at 1-1.

CSM kept attacking and regained the lead in the 83rd minute on a goal from freshman Cole Trani. A pass from freshman Lukas Pfalz sent Trani to the end line, where he was barely able to get a shot off before going out of bounds. His one-timer off his left foot rolled across the front of the goal and found its way into the right side, giving the Hawks a 2-1 lead.

The Hawks added another goal for good measure on a highlight play in the 88th minute. Freshman Lorenzo Cappa sent a looping cross from the left side that sophomore Yohan Ouedraogo headed home to give CSM their third goal of the game and their first victory of the season.

CSM’s next game is scheduled for April 13 at home against the Harford Community College Fighting Owls at 4 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...