Waldorf, MD- On Monday, April 13, 2021, just before 3:45 p.m. the Charles County 911 Center received calls for a “kitchen on fire” at 1007 Victoria Place in Waldorf. Forty-two personnel responded with Engine 31 arriving in minutes where units reported “smoke showing”.

Special Operations Chief 17 (Mills) arrived, established command, and beginning assigning units to tasks as they arrived. Engine 31 and Engine 11 put the fire out immediately with remaining smoke conditions that were mitigated by Truck #11.

The family pet “Yorkie” was left behind, located by the crew from Engine 31, and brought outside to awaiting EMS crew who provided oxygen to the fury friend. The pet was turned over to his owner, no injuries were reported, The family is being taken care of by the Red cross. Command was terminated within one hour of the incident.

