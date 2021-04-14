Solomons, MD- At the April Business meeting the President and the Chief honored one of our own for his nearly 50 years of service to the department and the community. The Member is Safety Officer and Past Chief Larry Nuse. He was presented with a brass bell and Commissioner Mike Hart presented a proclamation from the county commissioners honoring his many years of dedicated service.

Larry Joined the department in May of 1973 at the age of 25. Prior to joining SVRSFD he volunteered at Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Department in Baltimore County Maryland. In his first year as a member, he took Advanced First Aid, EMT Advanced, and CPR Instructor. In 1974 he held the position of Vice President, then in 1976 he slid over to the operation side where he held the position of Lieutenant as well as served on the rescue commission. In 1977 he served as the Rescue Chief all while continuing his training in the EMS field and again in 1980. In 1983 he served as the Fire Chief. Mr. Nuse has been the Safety Officer for us for 7 years.

In 1981 Larry began his training on the fire side with the first being Fire Tactics. In 1982 he continued with Special Fires, Pump Tactics, and Tactical Trauma.

On January 15, 1999, Mr. Nuse became a Lifetime Member of the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Department while remaining an active member of the department.

You can find him at the station every Sunday Morning checking the compressor and testing all the meters on the apparatus. Mr. Nuse is a man of few words, but his presence has been felt greatly in our department.

After almost 50 years of service Lawrence Nuse has decided to retire and enjoy life with his wife.

All images courtesy of Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Department.

