WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Postal Service celebrates America’s love of coffee today with the issuance of four new stamps. Whether milky, dark as night, sweetened, flavored, or highly concentrated, many coffee drinks have one thing in common — they begin with espresso.

This booklet of 20 stamps features four unique designs illustrating popular espresso drinks — espresso, cappuccino, caffe latte, and Caffe Mocha. It may be purchased at usps.com.

Capturing the inviting atmosphere of an early 20th-century café, artist Terry Allen created each digital illustration with the style of 1920s and 1930s advertising posters in mind.

The names of the espresso drinks appear in art deco-inspired lettering above or below each enticing cup.

Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamps with original artwork by Allen.

Espresso drinking in the United States is at an all-time high. With the growing popularity of artisanal coffee shops, extensive research on the roasting and brewing process, and continued innovation in machinery to make the perfect cup, specialty coffee is better than it has ever been.

When it comes to espresso, most Americans rely on a barista working at a coffeehouse to carefully craft their specialty drink, but at-home espresso machines are also growing in popularity. Whether a routine part of getting going in the morning or a reason to gather socially at a local café, drinking beverages made with espresso has become increasingly trendy.

