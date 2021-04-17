April 17, 2020, @ 5 a.m.- The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of Christopher James Swann (14 years old).

Swann is approximately 5’08, 180 pounds last seen wearing red shorts and a t-shirt. He was last seen in the area of Aviation Yacht Club Road in Mechanicsville, St. Mary’s County, Maryland in the late evening hours of 04/16/21.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-4040 ref case number 20617-21.

