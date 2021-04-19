Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – NASA is hoping to make history early Monday when the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter attempts the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. The space agency had originally planned the flight for April 11 but postponed it over a software issue that was identified during a planned high-speed test of the aircraft’s rotors.

The issue has since been resolved, and the four-pound (1.8 kilograms) drone could achieve its feat by around 3:30 am Eastern Time (0730 GMT). Data, however, won’t arrive until several hours later. “That’s because Mars is over 178 million miles (286 millio…

