Ying-Yang(167879) is a white female American Bulldog mix. She is approximately 2 years old. She weighs about 85 lbs. She has not been spayed but will be fully vetted upon adoption.

Ying Yang could be the leader of the pep squad! Full of fun energy, she loves meeting new people, eating snacks are one of her favorite things. She knows sit, down, rollover, and will give you both paws.

She walks politely on a leash and would make a great walking or jogging partner who loves going on new adventures. Make an appointment to meet this fun girl today!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

To schedule an appointment to meet her, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

