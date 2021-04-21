Published by

NJ.com

DEAR ABBY: I’ve been in a long-distance relationship for 2 1/2 years. We are now engaged, but haven’t set a date for our wedding. We are both in the military, and we have maintained this relationship well. But there was a time before we dated that I was dating someone else. I ended that relationship, but haven’t healed from it because I see him at work often, and I still have feelings for him. He lives in my neighborhood, and I enjoy talking to him. I like the attention he gives me, and I’m attracted to him. I blame the geographical distance from my fiance for this. I want someone close, and I…

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...