SMECO worked with the school systems of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties to select and honor 24 educators with Outstanding Teacher awards for their leadership in the fields of mathematics, science, technology, and engineering.

Receiving awards this year were eight math teachers, nine science teachers, and seven STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) teachers from schools in three counties. The teachers were chosen for their outstanding performance in the areas of creativity, rapport with students, enthusiasm for teaching, professionalism, and innovative teaching methods. Each teacher receives a plaque and a cash award. In 30 years, SMECO has recognized 435 local math and science teachers.

“We’re honoring some extraordinary teachers. We usually host a dinner for our award recipients, but the fact that we are able to celebrate via Zoom, using cell phones, mobile devices, and the internet, shows how important science and technology are to our lives,” explained Sonja Cox, SMECO president and CEO.

“We are recognizing these teachers for their accomplishments because their contribution to educating students is important to SMECO. Our cooperative and our community benefit from the solid foundation these teachers provide.” Cox continued, “Whether they are teaching students in person or online, educators must be resourceful, flexible, and caring. These qualities have become even more essential because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, as we have learned over the past year, a good education and experienced teachers have never been more important.”

SMECO’s Outstanding Mathematics, Science, and STEM Teachers of the Year are listed below.

Calvert County

Linda Bailey, Windy Hill Middle School, STEM

Jennifer Bodden, Huntingtown High School, Science

David Goodrich, Patuxent High School, Mathematics

Jennifer Lawrence, Mount Harmony Elementary School, Mathematics

Sarah Legge, Windy Hill Middle School, Science

Michelle O’Donnell, Northern High School, Science

Karen Pirchio, Windy Hill Elementary School, Science

Karl Sturge, Calvert High School, STEM

Charles County

Carrie Heard, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School, Mathematics

Joanna Olson, Henry E. Lackey High School, Mathematics

Natalie Gilliom, Milton Somers Middle School, Mathematics

Megan Swinea, Indian Head Elementary School, Science

Julie Andrews, La Plata High School, Science

Jessica Roberts, Malcolm Elementary School, STEM

Shawn Starcher, La Plata High School, STEM

LoWanda Buck, Mattawoman Middle School, STEM

St. Mary’s County

Ashley Kurtz, Chesapeake Public Charter School, Mathematics

Jasmin Thompson, Leonardtown High School, Mathematics

Paul Quade, Esperanza Middle School, Mathematics

Jennifer Venendaal, Hollywood Elementary School, Science

Lindsay Healy, Leonardtown High School, Science

Nennah Byle, Leonardtown Middle School, Science

Erin Mallory, Chesapeake Public Charter School, STEM

Nora Blasko, Great Mills High School, STEM

