La Plata, MD- The Board of Education at its April 20 meeting recognized four annual Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) resolutions. The resolutions highlight Administrative Professionals Week, Child Nutrition Employee Appreciation Week, National Physical Education and Sport Week, and Teacher Appreciation Week.

CCPS recognizes Administrative Professionals Week annually in April. This year, Administrative Professionals Week falls on April 19-23. The recognition emphasizes the supportive role administrative professionals have in the workplace, and the importance of their contributions in maintaining effective office operations. Administrative Professionals Week also highlights the wealth of knowledge, clerical duties, awareness of procedures, competency and customer service skills professionals demonstrate daily. Board of Education Member Tajala Battle-Lockhart read and presented the resolution on behalf of the Board.

CCPS recognizes Child Nutrition Employee Appreciation Week this year as May 3-7. Child Nutrition Employee Appreciation Week celebrates the contributions of food and nutrition service workers and their supportive role to the school system, students and staff. From September 2019 to March 2020, food and nutrition services staff served more than 1.6 million lunches and 1.2 million breakfasts to students. Food nutrition service workers continued to work during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure children were not without food. Staff served more than 300,000 emergency meals and 90,000 summer meals in 2020. Board of Education Member Michael Lukas read and presented the resolution on behalf of the Board.

National Physical Education and Sport Week is recognized annually by CCPS. This year, CCPS recognizes the week of May 1-7 as National Physical Education and Sport Week to highlight the importance of physical education and sports in the development of growing children. National Physical Education and Sport Week highlights the positive impact physical education has on students, such as improving overall health, increasing mental alertness and contributing to a positive self-image. Board of Education Member David Hancock read and presented the resolution on behalf of the Board.

CCPS highlights Teacher Appreciation Week annually and recognizes National Teacher Appreciation Day this year on Tuesday, May 4. Teacher Appreciation Week is May 3-7 and highlights the contributions of teachers in the lives of children, as well as their positive impact within school communities. Teacher Appreciation Week focuses on essential skills teachers have that support the smooth operation of a classroom, such as encouraging family learning and parental involvement, serving as a positive role model for children and demonstrating a commitment to student success. During the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers were tasked with adapting quickly to online platforms and virtual learning. Teachers showed resiliency and continue to do so in support of students both educationally and socially. Board of Education Member Elizabeth Brown read and presented the resolution on behalf of the Board.

