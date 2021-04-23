Waldorf, MD- On April 21, members of the Firearms Investigation Unit, with the assistance of the Emergency Services Team from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, served two search warrants related to an on-going firearms investigation. During one of the searches, detectives recovered a loaded firearm and ammunition inside the residence.

The subject of the investigation, Andre Joseph Burch, 28, of Waldorf, was inside the home but fled through a back door. He was apprehended and arrested without further incident. Burch is prohibited from possessing ammunition and regulated firearms. He was charged with illegal possession of a regulated firearm due to prior convictions and illegal possession of ammunition.

On April 22, Burch was released on his own recognizance by a judge. Det. H. Burgess is investigating.

