On April 24, 2021, at approximately 9:52 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23100 block of Three Notch Road in California, for the reported assault. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim, age 39 of Lexington Park, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation. The victim was transported to an area trauma center and remains hospitalized for treatment.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension 78128 or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

