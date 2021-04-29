ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team (1-5, 0-3 C2C) fell this afternoon (Apr. 27) to conference foe, Southern Virginia University (9-5, 3-1 C2C). The final score was 9-0 in the Knights favor.

St. Mary’s College – 0, Southern Virginia – 9

Doubles –

Stephen Alam and Kier Nacua took two games from the Knights Kukutla Motlojoa and Tanner Bassett but fell overall 8-2.

Singles –

Sam Sheats started strong but dropped his match to Southern Virginia’s Tanner Bassett 7-5,6-1.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Up Next for the Seahawks

April 28 vs Marymount University | 3:30 P.M. | Somerset Tennis Complex

