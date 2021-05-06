Leonardtown, MD- Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are out patrolling this month for aggressive drivers and drivers who fail to move over for emergency vehicles, work vehicles and tow trucks.

Buckle up. Obey the posted speed limits. Do not follow other vehicles too closely or make unsafe lane changes. And slow down and move over for emergency and work vehicles on the side of the highway. Lives depend on it and it’s the law.

Call our office at 301-475-8008 to report aggressive driving when you witness it.

