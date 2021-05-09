ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swimming student-athlete Rileigh Krell has been named the April Seahawk of the Month, the SMCM Athletic Department announced today (May 7).
The Department of Athletics & Recreation executive team selects the Seahawk of the Month award recipient each month.
Krell won individual Atlantic East Conference championships in the 100 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, and 200 Backstroke in the conference championships that took place on Apr. 23-24. In addition, Krell broke the conference records in all three events and was selected as the Atlantic East Conference Women’s Swimmer of the Year. The junior from Baltimore, Maryland played a large role in winning the Atlantic East Conference championship for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swimming team.
April Seahawk of the Month Honor Roll
- Men’s Lacrosse – Dominic Venanzi
- Women’s Lacrosse – Stephanie Heffron
- Baseball – Derrick Booker
- Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field – Avery Arizpe
- Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field – Lindsey Stevenson
- Men’s Swimming – Nate Donoghue
- Men’s Rowing – Samuel Leaman
- Women’s Rowing – Emily Frieman
- Sailing – Chase Cooper and Sophie Taczak
- Men’s Tennis – Nick Rohr
- Women’s Tennis – Sydney Anderson
2020-21 Seahawks of the Month
- January – Karon Williams, Women’s Basketball
- February – Gary Grant, Men’s Basketball
- March – Lucy Gussio, Women’s Lacrosse