ANNAPOLIS, MD—The State of Maryland’s key health metrics continue to improve across the board, as today the state is reporting the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since July 6, 2020.

Case Rate Per 100K Falls to Lowest Level Since October 6. The state’s COVID-19 case rate per 100K dropped to 9.2—the lowest level since October 6, 2020—and has dropped by 61% since mid-April.

Positivity Rate Falls to Lowest Level Since October 23. The state’s seven-day positivity rate dropped to 3.06%—the lowest level since October 23, 2020—and the daily positivity rate dropped to 2.24%. The seven-day positivity rate has dropped 67.7% from the winter peak.

Hospitalizations Fall Under 800. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland dropped under 800—to 798—for the first time since March 15. Hospitalizations are down 59.1% from their winter peak.

64.5% of Maryland Adults With At Least One Dose. Maryland is reporting 5,256,617 COVID-19 vaccinations, and according to official CDC data, 64.5% of Maryland adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state is outpacing the national rate (58%) and is already more than 92% of the way toward meeting President Biden’s goal of 70% of adults receiving at least one dose by July 4.

