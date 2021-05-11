ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that over $6.5 million in state funding has been awarded to 33 strategic industry partnerships through the Employment Advancement Right Now (EARN) Maryland program. EARN Maryland is the state’s nationally-recognized workforce initiative that helps businesses cultivate the skilled workforce they need to compete while preparing Marylanders for meaningful careers.

“As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical to keep investing in a well-trained, highly-skilled workforce in order to rebuild our economy and ensure a sustainable future,” said Governor Hogan, “Our state continues to be nationally-recognized for our programs on workforce development and job training, and Labor’s EARN Maryland program will continue to lead the way and show the world that Maryland is open for business.”

EARN supports innovative and industry-led workforce development initiatives by investing in strategic industry partnerships from key economic sectors in every region. Strategic industry partnerships include employers, nonprofits, higher education, local workforce development boards, and local governments. The funding announced today will provide training to over 2,300 Marylanders for in-demand careers including cybersecurity, healthcare, and the skilled trades.

Under the Hogan administration, the funding for EARN Maryland has more than doubled, with targeted investments in cybersecurity and information technology, opportunity zones, and green jobs training. Since the program’s inception, more than 5,300 unemployed and underemployed individuals have obtained employment, and over 8,500 incumbent workers have received training. A recent study on the economic impact of EARN Maryland found that for every $1 of state funding invested, an additional $17.32 of economic impact is created. Similar programs nationwide have an average Return on Investment of $3.41.

GranteePartnership NameCounty/RegionAward Amount
Allegany CollegeIT Center for ExcellenceWestern Maryland$566,000 
Anne Arundel Workforce Development CorporationBuilding an IT and Cybersecurity Talent PipelineAnne Arundel County$288,000 
Asian American Center of FrederickCommunity Health Workers PartnershipFrederick County$100,000 
Baltimore Alliance for Careers in HealthcareBaltimore Healthcare PartnershipBaltimore City$200,000 
Baltimore BioWorksBaltimore BioTechnology Strategic Industry PartnershipBaltimore City$150,000 
Baltimore Cyber Advanced Cybersecurity Training PartnershipStatewide$300,000 
Baltimore Cyber Intrusion and Countermeasures Education and Training PartnershipBaltimore County$300,000 
BioTechnical Institute of MarylandBaltimore BioPrepBaltimore City$150,000 
ByteBackEducation Partnership for IT CareersPrince George’s County and Baltimore City$100,000 
Civic Works Energy Efficiency Strategic Industry PartnershipBaltimore City$150,000 
Civic WorksRemediation and Construction Industry PartnershipBaltimore City$150,000 
College of Southern MarylandConstruction Workforce Partnership of Southern MarylandSouthern Maryland$100,000 
Community College of Baltimore CountyCybersecurity Education and Certificates PartnershipBaltimore County$92,000 
CompTIAMaryland Cyber Skills AllianceStatewide$240,000 
Finishing Trade Institute Architectural Metal and Glass InitiativePrince George’s County$150,000 
Finishing Trades InstituteSuburban Maryland Construction InitiativePrince George’s County$150,000 
Goodwill Industries of the ChesapeakePharmaTech ConnectBaltimore City$147,224 
Hagerstown Community CollegeWestern Maryland MOVEWestern Maryland$150,000 
HumanimBaltimore Regional Healthcare/Higher Education Strategic Industry PartnershipBaltimore City$149,118 
Living Classrooms FoundationConstruction Skills Training PartnershipBaltimore City$150,000 
Marine Trades Association of MarylandMarine Trades Industry PartnershipAnne Arundel County$159,355 
Maryland Food BankFoodWorksBaltimore City$100,000 
Maryland New DirectionsMaritime Transportation Distribution and Logistics Strategic Industry Partnership Baltimore City$150,000 
Montgomery College Montgomery Alliance for Early Childhood EducationMontgomery County$52,675 
Montgomery College MOVE MontgomeryMontgomery County$99,091 
National Center for Institutions and AlternativesHerbert J. Hoelter Vocational Training CenterBaltimore City$200,000 
Per ScholasPartnership for Tech Talent- BaltimoreMontgomery County$250,000 
Power52Clean Energy Training PartnershipHoward County$250,000 
SANS InstituteSANS Cyber Workforce AcademyStatewide$635,640 
SEECMaryland Direct Support Professional ConsortiumMontgomery County$150,000 
Susquehanna Workforce NetworkSusquehanna Cyber/IT PartnershipSusquehanna Region$150,000 
Tech FrederickTech Frederick Frederick County$355,446 
UMBC Training CentersCertified Cyber Analyst OperatorHoward County$100,000 

