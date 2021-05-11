ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that over $6.5 million in state funding has been awarded to 33 strategic industry partnerships through the Employment Advancement Right Now (EARN) Maryland program. EARN Maryland is the state’s nationally-recognized workforce initiative that helps businesses cultivate the skilled workforce they need to compete while preparing Marylanders for meaningful careers.
“As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical to keep investing in a well-trained, highly-skilled workforce in order to rebuild our economy and ensure a sustainable future,” said Governor Hogan, “Our state continues to be nationally-recognized for our programs on workforce development and job training, and Labor’s EARN Maryland program will continue to lead the way and show the world that Maryland is open for business.”
EARN supports innovative and industry-led workforce development initiatives by investing in strategic industry partnerships from key economic sectors in every region. Strategic industry partnerships include employers, nonprofits, higher education, local workforce development boards, and local governments. The funding announced today will provide training to over 2,300 Marylanders for in-demand careers including cybersecurity, healthcare, and the skilled trades.
Under the Hogan administration, the funding for EARN Maryland has more than doubled, with targeted investments in cybersecurity and information technology, opportunity zones, and green jobs training. Since the program’s inception, more than 5,300 unemployed and underemployed individuals have obtained employment, and over 8,500 incumbent workers have received training. A recent study on the economic impact of EARN Maryland found that for every $1 of state funding invested, an additional $17.32 of economic impact is created. Similar programs nationwide have an average Return on Investment of $3.41.
|Grantee
|Partnership Name
|County/Region
|Award Amount
|Allegany College
|IT Center for Excellence
|Western Maryland
|$566,000
|Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation
|Building an IT and Cybersecurity Talent Pipeline
|Anne Arundel County
|$288,000
|Asian American Center of Frederick
|Community Health Workers Partnership
|Frederick County
|$100,000
|Baltimore Alliance for Careers in Healthcare
|Baltimore Healthcare Partnership
|Baltimore City
|$200,000
|Baltimore BioWorks
|Baltimore BioTechnology Strategic Industry Partnership
|Baltimore City
|$150,000
|Baltimore Cyber
|Advanced Cybersecurity Training Partnership
|Statewide
|$300,000
|Baltimore Cyber
|Intrusion and Countermeasures Education and Training Partnership
|Baltimore County
|$300,000
|BioTechnical Institute of Maryland
|Baltimore BioPrep
|Baltimore City
|$150,000
|ByteBack
|Education Partnership for IT Careers
|Prince George’s County and Baltimore City
|$100,000
|Civic Works
|Energy Efficiency Strategic Industry Partnership
|Baltimore City
|$150,000
|Civic Works
|Remediation and Construction Industry Partnership
|Baltimore City
|$150,000
|College of Southern Maryland
|Construction Workforce Partnership of Southern Maryland
|Southern Maryland
|$100,000
|Community College of Baltimore County
|Cybersecurity Education and Certificates Partnership
|Baltimore County
|$92,000
|CompTIA
|Maryland Cyber Skills Alliance
|Statewide
|$240,000
|Finishing Trade Institute
|Architectural Metal and Glass Initiative
|Prince George’s County
|$150,000
|Finishing Trades Institute
|Suburban Maryland Construction Initiative
|Prince George’s County
|$150,000
|Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake
|PharmaTech Connect
|Baltimore City
|$147,224
|Hagerstown Community College
|Western Maryland MOVE
|Western Maryland
|$150,000
|Humanim
|Baltimore Regional Healthcare/Higher Education Strategic Industry Partnership
|Baltimore City
|$149,118
|Living Classrooms Foundation
|Construction Skills Training Partnership
|Baltimore City
|$150,000
|Marine Trades Association of Maryland
|Marine Trades Industry Partnership
|Anne Arundel County
|$159,355
|Maryland Food Bank
|FoodWorks
|Baltimore City
|$100,000
|Maryland New Directions
|Maritime Transportation Distribution and Logistics Strategic Industry Partnership
|Baltimore City
|$150,000
|Montgomery College
|Montgomery Alliance for Early Childhood Education
|Montgomery County
|$52,675
|Montgomery College
|MOVE Montgomery
|Montgomery County
|$99,091
|National Center for Institutions and Alternatives
|Herbert J. Hoelter Vocational Training Center
|Baltimore City
|$200,000
|Per Scholas
|Partnership for Tech Talent- Baltimore
|Montgomery County
|$250,000
|Power52
|Clean Energy Training Partnership
|Howard County
|$250,000
|SANS Institute
|SANS Cyber Workforce Academy
|Statewide
|$635,640
|SEEC
|Maryland Direct Support Professional Consortium
|Montgomery County
|$150,000
|Susquehanna Workforce Network
|Susquehanna Cyber/IT Partnership
|Susquehanna Region
|$150,000
|Tech Frederick
|Tech Frederick
|Frederick County
|$355,446
|UMBC Training Centers
|Certified Cyber Analyst Operator
|Howard County
|$100,000