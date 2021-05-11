ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that over $6.5 million in state funding has been awarded to 33 strategic industry partnerships through the Employment Advancement Right Now (EARN) Maryland program. EARN Maryland is the state’s nationally-recognized workforce initiative that helps businesses cultivate the skilled workforce they need to compete while preparing Marylanders for meaningful careers.

“As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical to keep investing in a well-trained, highly-skilled workforce in order to rebuild our economy and ensure a sustainable future,” said Governor Hogan, “Our state continues to be nationally-recognized for our programs on workforce development and job training, and Labor’s EARN Maryland program will continue to lead the way and show the world that Maryland is open for business.”

EARN supports innovative and industry-led workforce development initiatives by investing in strategic industry partnerships from key economic sectors in every region. Strategic industry partnerships include employers, nonprofits, higher education, local workforce development boards, and local governments. The funding announced today will provide training to over 2,300 Marylanders for in-demand careers including cybersecurity, healthcare, and the skilled trades.

Under the Hogan administration, the funding for EARN Maryland has more than doubled, with targeted investments in cybersecurity and information technology, opportunity zones, and green jobs training. Since the program’s inception, more than 5,300 unemployed and underemployed individuals have obtained employment, and over 8,500 incumbent workers have received training. A recent study on the economic impact of EARN Maryland found that for every $1 of state funding invested, an additional $17.32 of economic impact is created. Similar programs nationwide have an average Return on Investment of $3.41.

Grantee Partnership Name County/Region Award Amount Allegany College IT Center for Excellence Western Maryland $566,000 Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation Building an IT and Cybersecurity Talent Pipeline Anne Arundel County $288,000 Asian American Center of Frederick Community Health Workers Partnership Frederick County $100,000 Baltimore Alliance for Careers in Healthcare Baltimore Healthcare Partnership Baltimore City $200,000 Baltimore BioWorks Baltimore BioTechnology Strategic Industry Partnership Baltimore City $150,000 Baltimore Cyber Advanced Cybersecurity Training Partnership Statewide $300,000 Baltimore Cyber Intrusion and Countermeasures Education and Training Partnership Baltimore County $300,000 BioTechnical Institute of Maryland Baltimore BioPrep Baltimore City $150,000 ByteBack Education Partnership for IT Careers Prince George’s County and Baltimore City $100,000 Civic Works Energy Efficiency Strategic Industry Partnership Baltimore City $150,000 Civic Works Remediation and Construction Industry Partnership Baltimore City $150,000 College of Southern Maryland Construction Workforce Partnership of Southern Maryland Southern Maryland $100,000 Community College of Baltimore County Cybersecurity Education and Certificates Partnership Baltimore County $92,000 CompTIA Maryland Cyber Skills Alliance Statewide $240,000 Finishing Trade Institute Architectural Metal and Glass Initiative Prince George’s County $150,000 Finishing Trades Institute Suburban Maryland Construction Initiative Prince George’s County $150,000 Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake PharmaTech Connect Baltimore City $147,224 Hagerstown Community College Western Maryland MOVE Western Maryland $150,000 Humanim Baltimore Regional Healthcare/Higher Education Strategic Industry Partnership Baltimore City $149,118 Living Classrooms Foundation Construction Skills Training Partnership Baltimore City $150,000 Marine Trades Association of Maryland Marine Trades Industry Partnership Anne Arundel County $159,355 Maryland Food Bank FoodWorks Baltimore City $100,000 Maryland New Directions Maritime Transportation Distribution and Logistics Strategic Industry Partnership Baltimore City $150,000 Montgomery College Montgomery Alliance for Early Childhood Education Montgomery County $52,675 Montgomery College MOVE Montgomery Montgomery County $99,091 National Center for Institutions and Alternatives Herbert J. Hoelter Vocational Training Center Baltimore City $200,000 Per Scholas Partnership for Tech Talent- Baltimore Montgomery County $250,000 Power52 Clean Energy Training Partnership Howard County $250,000 SANS Institute SANS Cyber Workforce Academy Statewide $635,640 SEEC Maryland Direct Support Professional Consortium Montgomery County $150,000 Susquehanna Workforce Network Susquehanna Cyber/IT Partnership Susquehanna Region $150,000 Tech Frederick Tech Frederick Frederick County $355,446 UMBC Training Centers Certified Cyber Analyst Operator Howard County $100,000

