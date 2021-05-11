Meet MURPHY, a handsome boy ready to meet his new family.

I’m a gentle six-year-old guy who’s looking for a comfortable bed to sleep on. My foster human gave me my own room where I rest sometimes during the day and have a place to lay my head at night. I help around the kennel at night where I supervise laundry and then check on all the dogs that are boarding to make sure they are cozy before turning off the lights and settling myself in. I assure them there humans are coming back for them in a few days. I’m hoping to find my special human. My foster human and all the workers have taken super great care of me for many months, giving me extra walks with my pal Punkin and extra cuddle time especially on those rainy days we can’t go out and play.







Did I mention? I really don’t like cats. Ms. Ethel, my foster moms cat will sit and tease me all day long. She got me good one day as I was going for a walk. Good thing I was hooked up to a leash!

I also enjoy car rides – a puppacino, or a brewsters pup cup are my favorites but just driving with the wind in my face is super cool too! I’ve been to the beach a few times and although sand in my toes is not my thing, I can adapt!

Come meet me anytime! I’m sure to put a smile on your face. Just don’t forget a treat. And make sure you let me check out your lap; my head must fit for us to be a match!

Murphy is approximately 6 years old, fully vetted, micro-chipped and current on Heartgard and Flea & Tick meds.

For more information please email us at: PetsInNeed2016@yahoo.com

