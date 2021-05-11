The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the persons shown in a burglary investigation.

On Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 6:56 pm, the suspects broke into a building and damaged a window at Maryland Rock on Abells Wharf Road in Leonardtown. The suspects fled in three different vehicles: a black pickup truck, a black passenger car, and the third vehicle of unknown make or color.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Casey Hill at 301-475-4200, ext. 78112 or email casey.hill@stmarysmd.com . Case # 23595-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

