Reuters

By Richard Cowan WASHINGTON (Reuters) –Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday pushed forward sweeping legislation on political campaigns and elections they argued would expand access to voting, even as Republican-controlled states rushed to impose new restrictions.

After a long day of sometimes rancorous debate between Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Rules and Administration Committee, the deep divisions were evident by the panel’s 9-9 vote on approval. No Republican voted yes. Because of the tie vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is expected to take procedural steps to bring …

