Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md.– Commander, Naval Air Systems Command, Vice Adm. Dean Peters presided over a small ceremony as Rear Adm. Joseph Hornbuckle assumed the role of Commander Fleet Readiness Centers aboard Naval Air Station Patuxent River today.

During the ceremony, Peters acknowledged the role COMFRC plays in ensuring naval aviation readiness. “COMFRC is at the forefront of our supplying readiness to the warfighter. They have their fingerprints on the equipment our Sailors and Marines need to accomplish their mission,” he said.

Hornbuckle expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead such a diverse and skilled workforce. “I am honored to join the men and women of COMFRC during this most relevant time for sustainment in naval aviation,” he said.

Both commanders mentioned the outstanding work they witnessed at the East Coast Fleet Readiness Centers (FRC) they visited last month. “We got a close up view of the innovative solutions that our artisans and technicians are using to solve problems. They are a dedicated and determined group,” Peters said.

Hornbuckle echoed these sentiments, “I was amazed by each person’s passion for the work they do. There is a depth and breadth of tasks, knowledge and abilities of our diverse workforce that is inspiring. I am looking forward to seeing the West Coast FRCs in action next week,” he said.

In addition, Hornbuckle recognized his family’s support and the mentorship he received from Peters along the way. He also acknowledged COMFRC’s Vice Commander, Capt. Christopher Couch’s role in his transition. “Captain Couch has 27 years of aviation maintenance experience, and I am looking forward to absorbing as much as I can from him and the entire COMFRC leadership team,” he said.

Hornbuckle previously served as the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Vice Commander.

With nine Fleet Readiness Centers and 25 tenant sites, spanning five countries and territories and 13 states, and a highly-skilled workforce of approximately 21,000, COMFRC supports nine carrier strike groups, nine carrier air wings and 38 type/model/series aircraft across the Naval Aviation Enterprise.

