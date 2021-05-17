On May 17, 2021 at approximately 12:15 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Rt. 4/Southern Maryland Blvd at Lower Marlboro Road in Huntingtown, MD.

Upon arrival, units located a blue Suzuki XL7 SUV on its side and a red Dodge Ram truck with front end damage.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Dodge Ram, operated by Hunter Todd Ferguson, 18 of Prince Frederick, MD, was traveling south on Southern Maryland Blvd. A 2005 Suzuki XL7 SUV, operated by Allison Carroll Smith, 49 of Huntingtown, MD, was making a left turn from Lower Marlboro Road onto north Southern Maryland Blvd. Both vehicles entered the intersection at the same time, resulting in the Suzuki being struck on the driver’s side.

Smith, the operator of the Suzuki, was transported to Calvert Health Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries as a result of the crash. Smith was pronounced deceased. Ferguson was not injured.

The cause of this collision remains under investigation.

Sgt. T.S. Phelps of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation into the crash. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Sgt. Phelps at (410) 535-2800 or via e-mail: Thomas.Phelps@calvertcountymd.gov .

