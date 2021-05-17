Budds Creek MD- Brandon Long drove a flawless race to score his first career Limited Late Model feature win last Friday night at Potomac Speedway.

Long drew the pole for the start of the 20-lap main and shot into the lead on the first lap. As Long set the pace, 5th starting Kyle Lear arrived in second on the 10th lap and eventually ran Long down, but was unable to make a pass as Long would score the breakthrough win aboard his MasterSbilt no.19L.

“I knew Kyle was back there and had to get up on the wheel,” Long stated post-race. “We’ve come close so many times, I can’t believe we finally got one.” Chuck Cox, Sam Archer, and Jonny Oliver would complete the top five. Heats went to Billy Tucker and Kyle Lear.

Current point leader Jeremy Pilkerton racked up his 3rd win of the season in the 20-lap RUSH Crate Late Model contest. Megan Mann took the lead at the start and appeared to have the car to beat as she would lead until Pilkerton blew in and took the top spot on the 15th lap and would lead the distance for his 6th career RUSH win.

Pilkerton raced with a heavy heart as his father Jeff, who had suffered a heart attack last Saturday at the track, was still hospitalized and not in attendance.

“This win is for my dad.” Said Jeremy. “This is only the second time since I started driving that he wasn’t here with me, but I knew he was riding with me tonight.”

Ed Pope Jr. rallied late for second, Megan Mann settled for third with Mike Raleigh and newcomer Bo Waller rounding out the top five.

In support class action, PJ Hatcher drove to his 5th win of the season and career 20th in the 15-lap Street Stock feature, Mikey Latham drove to his 2nd win of 2021 and career 19th in the 15-lap Hobby Stock main, Greg Mattingly snared his 4th Strictly Stock win and career 14th in their 15-lapper with Tim Steele prevailing in the 15-lap Roadster feature in his first start of the season.

Limited Late Model feature finish

Brandon Long, Kyle Lear, Chuck Cox, Sam Archer, Jonny Oliver, Billy Tucker, Todd Plummer, Wayne Bryant, Cody Lear, Danny Garrett, Cory Higgs

RUSH Crate Late Model feature finish

Jeremy Pilkerton, Ed Pope Jr., Megan Mann, Mike Raleigh, Bo Waller, Cody Stamp, Matt Tepper, Colby Quick

Street Stock feature finish

PJ Hatcher, Deuce Wright, Ben Pirner, Walt Homberg, Steve Hilgenberg, Mike Bladen, Stevie Gingery, John Cobb

Hobby Stock feature finish

Mikey Latham, Colin Long, Troy Kasisris, Hilton Pickeral, Jonathan Knott, Owen Lacey, Austin Lathroum, Watson Gordon, James Rainey, Raymond Reed DNS-Billy Crouse, Buddy Dunagan, Stephen Suite

Strictly Stock feature finish

Greg Mattingly, Nabil Guffey, Casey Sheckles, Justin Hatcher, Richie Gibson, Scooter Tippett, Cameron Harris, Bob Todd, Shawn Howsare, Brian Johnson, John Hardesty, Robbie Cairns, Larry Fuchs, Daniel Knodle, DNS-Travis Dye, Natalie Davis

Roadster feature finish

Tim Steele, Kelly Crouse, John Burch, Jason Jarvis, Joey Suite, Justin Bottorf, Brian Cusick

