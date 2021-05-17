NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (9-13, 7-9 C2C) faced off against University of Mary Washington (9-15, 7-9 C2C) and Christopher Newport University (20-9, 11-5 C2C) on Friday (May. 14) in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference playoff action. The Seahawks dropped game one to the Eagles 10-9 and game two to the Captains 9-6.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How It Happened (Game One)

The Eagles scored first as they drove home a run early in the first inning but the Seahawks would respond in the second with a run of their own.

Mary Washington then went on a five run stretch in the second and third innings to bring their lead to 6-1.

The two teams traded runs throughout the next few innings until St. Mary’s College found themselves down 10-7 in the sixth inning.

The Seahawks scored two runs in the eighth but couldn’t find the equalizing run and dropped the first game of the C2C tournament 10-9.

Inside the Box Score

Joey Bryner’s bat continued to be hot as he blasted out four hits in six plate appearances. Center fielder Sam Smith also collected four hits in his five plate appearances. In addition, Smith led St. Mary’s College with two RBI’s. Connor Coursey led the Seahawks with two walks drawn.

Tyson Johnson started the game on the mound for the Seahawks and threw three innings. Bryan Brooks came on in relief and threw 3.2 scoreless innings.

How It Happened (Game Two)

Christopher Newport and St. Mary’s College were both held scoreless the first two innings before the Captains broke through with two runs in the third.

The Seahawks tied the game up in the top of the fourth with two runs of their own but the Captains once again scored two in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-2 lead going into the fifth inning.

The two teams later found themselves tied at 6-6 going into the seventh inning. However, the scoring for the Seahawks would end there as the Captains scored three more to take the 9-6 win.

Inside the Box Score

Dillon Waters led the Seahawks in hits as he collected three on four plate appearances. Andy Collins batted in two runners to lead the Seahawks with two RBI’s.

Waters also had a big day on the mound as he pitched six innings. Jake Wills , Jake Sandridge and Nick Testoni all made appearances as well.

Up Next for the Seahawks

This concludes the Seahawks 2020-21 season.

