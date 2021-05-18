Colton’s Point, MD- On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 4:33 a.m., the Seventh District VFD responded to the 20200 block of Park Place for a reported structure fire.

Thirty firefighters worked to gain control of the blaze in thirty minutes. Due to the nature of the fire, the Office of the State Fire Marshal was called out to investigate.

The fire was on the exterior of the home and is currently under investigation. One adult and one juvenile were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s for evaluation. As a result of the fire, 4 adults and 4 children were displaced and are being assisted by family and the American Red Cross.

The estimated loss is $75,000.00.

Like this: Like Loading...