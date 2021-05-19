Huntingtown, MD- On Saturday, May 15, 2021, the Huntingtown VFD responded to the 200 block of Carriage Lane for a reported structure fire.

Seventy firefighters responded and worked to gain control of the blaze for forty minutes. Due to the nature of the blaze, the Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

The fire is believed to have begun on the exterior of the home, and the cause is still being investigated. A neighbor assisted the occupant in getting out of the residence. No injuries were reported. The owner of the house is being assisted by family.

Photo courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department

The damage to structure and contents is preliminary listed as $300,000.00

