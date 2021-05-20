The Southern Maryland Meats Program (SMM) is pleased to announce the application process for the 2021 SMM Junior Livestock Program is now open.



The SMM Junior Program was developed to engage young people in raising high-quality meat animals adhering to SMM standards for feed, humane treatment, and responsible raising practices, and ultimately to incentivize participation in the adult SMM marketing program.

The SMM Junior Livestock Program is open to youth (age 8 to 21 yrs) involved in livestock production and resident in the 5-county region of Southern Maryland (Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s). Eligible livestock projects include beef, sheep, hogs, goats, poultry and rabbits. Southern Maryland youth, including 4-H members and Future Farmers of America (FFA), are encouraged to apply. 72 youth have successfully completed the program requirements since the inception of the Junior Membership Program in 2017.

Junior Members are supported for their efforts with free promotional materials (stall cards and t-shirts) to highlight their SMM livestock projects during the fair show season. Upon successful completion of the Jr. Program, participants will be presented with a $100 Completion Award (as funding allows). To be eligible for the final Completion Award Juniors are required to submit an essay on one of the three topics listed below:

Imagine it is your job to teach someone younger than you how to properly care for an animal. What would you teach them?

Many kids who live in cities have never visited a farm and think their food comes from the grocery store. What would you teach them?

What are your personal rewards for raising a healthy animal? What are some tough things that you have learned?

Has raising healthy animals taught you anything about yourself? What are those things?

Applications for the SMM Junior Program must be submitted by June 15, 2021. Find the online 2021 Jr. Application Form and full program details on the ‘Junior Program’ page at SouthernMarylandMeats.com. For questions contact Craig Sewell, SMM Marketing & Livestock Manager, at (410) 271-1469.



The Southern Maryland Meats marketing program is a program of the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), and was developed to promote, market and support the region’s livestock producers. For more information, visit www.southernmarylandmeats.com

VIEW/SUBMIT THE SMM JR APPLICATION FORM HERE

VIEW SMM JR. LIVESTOCK PROGRAM DETAILS HERE

