ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that Maryland’s statewide COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below 2% for the first time during the pandemic—another major milestone in the state’s fight against COVID-19.

First Time Under 200 New Cases Since March 2020. Maryland is reporting 160 new confirmed COVID-19 cases today—the first time fewer than 200 new cases have been reported since March 30, 2020, and the lowest number since March 26, 2020. The state’s rate of cases per 100K dropped to 5.32—the lowest level since April 4, 2020.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations at Seven-Month Low. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations declined to 442—the lowest level since October 19, 2020.

Calvert County Has Lowest Case Rate, Montgomery County Has Lowest Positivity Rate. The state’s lowest case rate belongs to Calvert County (1.85 per 100K) and the lowest positivity rate belongs to Montgomery County (0.92%). Howard County is also below 1% positivity, at 0.95%. Official data by jurisdiction is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

More Than 5.9 Million Vaccinations, Maryland Lottery to Make First VaxCash Drawing Today

Maryland is now reporting 5,936,293 total vaccinations. According to official CDC data, 68.3% of Maryland adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, outpacing the national rate (61.5%), and putting the state well on track to surpass President Biden’s goal of 70% of adults vaccinated by Independence Day.

Today, the Maryland Lottery will complete the first $40,000 drawing as part of the $2 million VaxCash promotion the governor announced last week. Marylanders 18 and older are eligible for the drawings simply by getting vaccinated in the State of Maryland. More information about the process is available here.

Marylanders who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to visit any one of thousands of distribution points across the state, or directly schedule an appointment by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov, or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

