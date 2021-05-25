Petite young female Malinois, Aja, is available to an approved home. She is around 2 years old, spayed, and up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and on flea, tick, and heartworm preventative.

Typical of the Malinois breed she is high energy with lots of ball and food drive. She has basic obedience training (heel, sit, down, stay, come, place, etc.) and loves to train and learn new things as well as play ball and tug. She is a little shy at first when meeting new people, but will approach to ask for petting. Then once she gets to know you, she is extremely affectionate.

She would be a great candidate for someone looking for a dog to do low-pressure dog sports with like obedience, rally, nose work, agility, etc. Or just an active hiking companion. Not a candidate for bite sports.

No children or cats and a fenced-in yard is a must. She is social and playful with the other dogs here.

If you think she would be a good fit for you or to set up a meet and greet, please email Petsinneed2016@yahoo.com

Like this: Like Loading...