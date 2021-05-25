Wee Bean Coffee Roasters

6580 Crain Highway

LaPlata, MD

301-392-7468

I am so impressed by my entrepreneur friends who are finding ways to make things work during these difficult times. They are hardworking, intelligent, and can think “outside the box”.













One of these food geniuses is Erich Herrmann of Wee Bean Coffee Roasters. Erich started his coffee roasting business in 2014 and opened his coffee trailer in the spring of 2015. He is often seen at the LaPlata Farmer’s Market and he has developed a following of loyal coffee lovers.

Self-described as a small batch roaster, the “beans are sourced from small farmers and cooperatives who practice organic, sustainable growing methods. This protects the environment, the farming community, and the integrity of the bean”.

I have been writing about Erich for years (I have been a big fan), and I am so happy to share the news about his latest venture…a café! Erich took over the former Pancake Plus building on Crain Highway in LaPlata. He completely updated both the inside and outside, and it looks fabulous. It is light and bright. Be sure to check out the amazing mural on the wall! The space has now allowed Erich to have a coffee roasting room! He also added an outdoor area where coffee enthusiasts can enjoy his beautifully-roasted blends, which are 100% organic and handcrafted.

















Erich currently roasts one day a week for 6-8 hours. But, at the rate things are going, he might have to put in some extra hours roasting.

Erich has some great ideas for sharing his love for coffee, including classes, cuppings (coffee cupping, or coffee tasting, is the practice of observing the tastes and aromas of brewed coffee) and infusions. Erich has also been actively collaborating with other local businesses, such as Mully’s Brewery in Prince Frederick and BlueDyer Distilling Co. in Waldorf. He is working on having a European-style market, offering produce and products from local farms.

Wee Bean will be increasing the food options too. With Grab & Go and handheld items in the works, the café is a great place to spend some time with friends. Be sure to try the popular Wee Bean cold brew!

The vison of the café is a craft cocktail bar with coffee, served in an intimate setting.









After chatting with Erich, I was sitting in my car getting ready to leave and he came running out and said I could not leave empty-handed. He gave me some filled beignets and they were delicious!

Wee Bean Coffee Roasters café is currently open Wednesday to Sunday from 7:00am to 5:00pm.

Wee Bean Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/weebeancoffee

Wee Bean website: www.weebeancoffee.com

Like this: Like Loading...