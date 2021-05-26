The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating recent thefts of catalytic converters occurring in the area. Many of the thefts have targeted work vehicles parked in unlit areas with no active video surveillance. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to park vehicles in well-lit areas covered by video surveillance when possible, to discourage thefts.

Anyone with information on the thefts or questions regarding the investigations are asked to contact Lieutenant Eva Jones at (301) 475-4200 extension 78069 or by email at Eva.Jones@stmarysmd.com . Citizens are encouraged to contact 911 for immediate assistance to report in-progress suspicious activity.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

